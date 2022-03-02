WATCH | 'What's the order of chicken?' and other memorable moments from Agrizzi's Bosasa testimony

The release of the most recent state capture inquiry report has brought back memories of Angelo Agrizzi's mind-blowing testimony in which the former Bosasa COO not only implicated himself but also linked government leaders to rampant corruption.

He famously told the commission how the company kept millions of rand in a vault at its office before video evidence revealed Bosasa founder Gavin Watson counting out bundles of cash.

“Cash from the safe was used predominantly for illegal activities,” Agrizzi told the commission in January 2019.