WATCH | 'What's the order of chicken?' and other memorable moments from Agrizzi's Bosasa testimony
It's been more than two years since Angelo Agrizzi laid bare the methods used by Bosasa to pay bribes to government employees
The release of the most recent state capture inquiry report has brought back memories of Angelo Agrizzi's mind-blowing testimony in which the former Bosasa COO not only implicated himself but also linked government leaders to rampant corruption.
He famously told the commission how the company kept millions of rand in a vault at its office before video evidence revealed Bosasa founder Gavin Watson counting out bundles of cash.
“Cash from the safe was used predominantly for illegal activities,” Agrizzi told the commission in January 2019.
This evidence has played a significant role in the findings released by acting chief justice Raymond Zondo on Tuesday.
“Mr Agrizzi estimated in his evidence that the aggregate value of contracts awarded to the Bosasa Group of Companies by various public departments and entities between 2000 and 2016 to be at least R2,371,500,000.00 (R2.3bn).
“Mr Agrizzi estimated that about R75,700,000 was paid out in bribes,” the commission said.
Agrizzi testified that the safe was filled on a weekly basis using the code phrase, “What is the order of chicken?”
He told the commission that managing bribe payments was part of his job, making it easy for him to identify how much money was packed together simply by looking at it.
Agrizzi's evidence was corroborated by videos secretly filmed by another Bosasa staffer.
Agrizzi told the commission about the close relationship Watson had with former president Jacob Zuma.
As part of his testimony he played a recording of a conversation with Watson and former correctional services commissioner Linda Mti in which Watson says he had a close relationship with Zuma.
TimesLIVE
