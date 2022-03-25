‘A win for humanity’ — SA weighs in on Tshegofatso Pule murder verdict
South Africans have welcomed the guilty verdict against Ntuthuko Shoba for the premeditated murder of his pregnant girlfriend Tshegofatso Pule in June 2020.
Delivering judgment in the South Gauteng high court on Friday, acting judge Stuart Wilson said he found Shoba’s evidence unconvincing.
He said Pule’s killer, Muzikayise Malephane, who was promised compensation for her murder, colluded with Shoba to murder the pregnant woman.
Malephane is serving a 20-year sentence for Pule’s murder. He became the state’s key witness and detailed how he and Shoba had planned the killing.
“All facts point to one direction: that Mr Shoba arranged for Mr Malephane to kill Miss Pule, that he first attempted to do so by having Mr Malephane meet Miss Pule at the McDonald’s outlet, and when that plan failed, he knowingly and intentionally delivered Miss Pule into Mr Malephane’s hands,” Wilson said.
Shoba’s sentence will be handed down on May 10.
Here’s what social media users said in response to the guilty verdict:
Ntithuko Shoba found guilty of premeditated murder. A win for humanity#TshegofatsoPule pic.twitter.com/YCTtNHFqhv— Lunga Mfalme (@LungaSliq) March 25, 2022
NTUTHUKO SHOBA IS GUILTY FOR MURDER #TshegofatsoPule— Maro Benile (@MaroTheMidwife) March 25, 2022
HALLELUJAH!
😭😭😭😭
I AM IN TEARS! GLORY BE TO GOD
I thank God for the CCTV footage and cellphone mapping 🙏🙏🙏— KaraboPDube 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@KaraboPDube) March 25, 2022
Shoba is going to jail.#TshegofatsoPule
She finally got justice 😭 just sadly from the grave 💔#Tshegofatsopule pic.twitter.com/sajbZ2gxYY— Just Tshephang (@KekanaTshephang) March 25, 2022
#NtuthukoShoba found guilty of the premeditated murder of #TshegofatsoPule. The state needs to be commended for their investigation. I wish all similar cases were handled this way.— Nomsa Mdhluli (@Nomsa_Md) March 25, 2022
Thank you God of Tshegofatso this judge had me on my sit ....tears and all i tell you. This judge knows his story mahn!!! 😭😭😭#Tshegofatsopule— Thando (@Abyred6) March 25, 2022
In tears right now 😭😭😭justice feels good! ❤❤🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾Finally! Can't wait for the sentence day as he remain in castody— Withney the Poet (@WithneyThe) March 25, 2022
Tshegofatso akalalanga uguce ngamadolo impela 🙏🏾✊🏿#TshegofatsoPule pic.twitter.com/qh1KD5Nzn8
