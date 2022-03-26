‘Girls find me attractive,’ teacher accused of sex assault tells disciplinary hearing

A talk about gender-based violence at a Cape Town primary school left a grade 7 girl in tears as she told a teacher what had happened to her eight months earlier.

This week, a maths teacher at Emithini Primary School in Kraaifontein was fired for sexually assaulting the girl by touching her thigh and lifting her skirt.

Education Labour Relations Council (ELRC) commissioner Arthi Singh-Bhoopchand also reported Sihle Lubanga to the SA Council for Educators, asking that it revoke his teaching certificate.

Emithini principal Makosini Maci told the disciplinary hearing the 13-year-old girl's story emerged after a talk about gender-based violence in November 2021.

The pupil told teacher Nonthandlo Zilumblu the assault happened in the computer room and that she stopped Lubanga before it went any further.

The girl cried and shook as she spoke, Zilumblu told the hearing, and she appeared to be devastated.

Lubanga, who started his first teaching job at Emithini Primary in 2019, denied the assault and told Singh-Bhoopchand it was unlikely he would do something like this when his girlfriend is also a teacher at the school.

“In response to a question as to why the learner would fabricate the incident, his response was that many learners considered him attractive. Other than that, he could find no reason,” said the commissioner.