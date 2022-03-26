×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Cricket

SA looking to complete Women's World Cup group phase with win over India

26 March 2022 - 11:01
SA's vice-captain Chloe Tryon says they are determined to finish World Cup group phases with a win over India.
SA's vice-captain Chloe Tryon says they are determined to finish World Cup group phases with a win over India.
Image: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

SA have already qualified for the semifinal stage of the ICC Women’s World Cup in New Zealand but they won’t take their last group phase match against India on Sunday lightly.

Vice-captain Chloé Tryon said they will definitely “put the foot on the accelerator” against India to approach the semifinal match against a yet to be decided opponent with confidence.

After a rain-abandoned clash against the West Indies in Wellington on Thursday, the Proteas sealed second place after wins over Bangladesh, Pakistan, England and New Zealand and a defeat to Australia.

Ahead of the match against India, who are desperate for a win to make it to the semis, Tryon said they will be going all out for a win despite the comfort of securing qualification with a game to spare.

“It’s very vital (qualifying early),” the all-rounder pointed out.

“You obviously don’t want to leave it up to the last group game, so I am thankful that despite the weather, we still got the point. It makes it a little bit easier going into the India game, so we can be a little bit focused on specific skills and making sure we are ticking off a couple of boxes that we haven’t tweaked together really well.

“It’s going to be really important that going into the India game, we still put the foot on the accelerator and make sure we get momentum going into the semifinal and I think we are on track to do that,” she added.

Before the World Cup, the Proteas enjoyed a stunning record of five consecutive ODI series wins which helped them to rise to second in the ICC rankings.

That impressive run included a historic 4-1 series success away to India where Lizelle Lee and Shabnim Ismail shone with bat and ball respectively.

Overall, between the two sides, India have won 15 of the 27 matches, with SA coming out on top in 11, while one match ended with no result.

On the triumph in Lucknow in early 2021, Tryon commented: “Winning a series in India is not easy, it is really tough. The way the team approached it was really good.

“I was unfortunate not to be there, but I watched the games and to see the grind and the graft the girls had, batting hard in tough conditions. It was always important to win a series like that and be able to face a world class team like India. So we were happy with that performance and there’s obviously stuff we want to work on as a team. But to win like that, in a place like India, it is always good.

“We know they are a competitive team, so we have to be on top of our game to win this game and take momentum into the semifinals,” she continued.

Permutations:

If SA defeat India, they will most likely set up a semifinal bout with defending champions, England, who will also be wrapping up their round-robin phase against debutants Bangladesh on Sunday, while also confirming the West Indies’ involvement in the last four.

If India overcome the Proteas, it will be dependent on the net run rate to see who SA will face between India and England (if they beat Bangladesh) in the semifinal, with first place on the log facing fourth while second and third go head-to-head in next week’s knockout round.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

SA Women's captain Sune Luus calls for improved batting performance

SA Women's captain Sune Luus has called on her top order batters to up their game after they confirmed their place in the semifinal stage of the ICC ...
Sport
2 days ago

SA through to Women's World Cup semis after West Indies washout

SA became the second team to reach the ICC Women's World Cup semifinals after Thursday's group match against the West Indies was abandoned due to ...
Sport
2 days ago

'We could've done better,' Tryon says of Oz defeat, as SA set sights on Windies

SA vice-captain Chloe Tryon said the team will pick up the pieces from their five-wicket defeat by favourites Australia, as they aim to bounce back ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'There will be accountability if we don't get top-four finish,' warns AmaZulu ... Soccer
  2. AmaZulu boss Zungu confirms McCarthy has left the club amicably Soccer
  3. Hamza suspended from cricket after testing positive for banned substance Cricket
  4. WATCH | Themba Zwane has made his peace with Broos’ Bafana snub Soccer
  5. SA vs Guinea: Five players who are going to be key for Bafana Bafana Soccer

Latest Videos

Tears flow in court as Ntuthuko Shoba found guilty of murdering Tshegofatso Pule
‘Positive facial recognition’ of alleged parliament fire suspect Zandile Mafe