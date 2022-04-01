Gen Sehlahle Fannie Masemola sets the agenda as he takes on top cop post

Another concern was the damage to critical infrastructure and extortion at construction sites.

“A dedicated capacity has already been established in this regard and we will be dealing decisively with crimes in relation to critical infrastructure and illicit mining.”

Police will intensify efforts to reduce cash-in-transit heists and other aggravated crimes, he said.

Police minister Bheki Cele said there was an urgent need to rebuild the trust relationship between communities and the police.

“This will be a legacy that will benefit not only the organisation, and the criminal justice system, but the country for generations to come,” Cele said.

Masemola was no stranger to the police, having joined as a young recruit in 1990, he said.

TimesLIVE

