×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Gen Sehlahle Fannie Masemola sets the agenda as he takes on top cop post

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
01 April 2022 - 16:32
Newly appointed police commissioner Gen Sehlahle Masemola.
Newly appointed police commissioner Gen Sehlahle Masemola.
Image: GCIS

Newly appointed national police commissioner Gen Sehlahle Fannie Masemola says the immediate priority is to build and strengthen community-police relations and change the negative public perception of the police.

There is also a need to improve morale and the integrity of police officers who have a constitutional duty to serve and to protect communities.

Speaking on Friday at his first media briefing after being appointed on Thursday, Masemola listed safety and security issues he intended to focus on. These include:

  • the safety of police officers and the ongoing attacks on them;
  • DNA backlogs in the forensic science laboratories;
  • problems at the Central Firearms Registry; and
  • filling critical vacancies in divisions such as crime intelligence and the Hawks.

Also high on the agenda will be advanced and refresher training of members, as the SAPS embraces international policing standards.

“This is over and above the entry-level training, such as the one that will commence soon for 12,000 new recruits,” he said.

Why soft-spoken Masemola got the top cop job

A team player who represents everything SA needs in a police boss and who wears his badge with pride.
News
7 hours ago

Another concern was the damage to critical infrastructure and extortion at construction sites.

“A dedicated capacity has already been established in this regard and we will be dealing decisively with crimes in relation to critical infrastructure and illicit mining.”

Police will intensify efforts to reduce cash-in-transit heists and other aggravated crimes, he said.

Police minister Bheki Cele said there was an urgent need to rebuild the trust relationship between communities and the police.

“This will be a legacy that will benefit not only the organisation, and the criminal justice system, but the country for generations to come,” Cele said.

Masemola was no stranger to the police, having joined as a young recruit in 1990, he said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

RECORDED | New top cop Sehlahle Masemola introduced to media

Police minister Gen Bheki Cele is on Friday introducing the newly appointed national commissioner, Gen Sehlahle Fannie Masemola.
News
2 hours ago

'Secrecy' around appointment of police commissioner 'a concern'

While a number of political parties have welcomed the appointment of the new national police commissioner Lt-Gen Sehlahle Fannie Masemola, some have ...
Politics
10 hours ago

'Experienced with a good track record': Ramaphosa on Gen Masemola

President Cyril Ramaphosa has assured South Africans the newly appointed police commissioner, Gen Sehlahle Fannie Masemola, is an experienced police ...
Politics
22 hours ago

LISTEN | We have a new sheriff in town: Gen Sehlahle Masemola is police commissioner

Masemola is replacing Gen Khehla Sitole, who was removed by the president last month after a “mutual agreement”.
Politics
23 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Businessman Malcolm X pledges to pay R500k of NSFAS funds spent by Sibongile ... South Africa
  2. Hawks and US Secret Service swoop on Joburg fraud syndicate South Africa
  3. Hawks and US secret services nab alleged online scammers linked to R7.3m fraud South Africa
  4. Thousands of Walter Sisulu University degrees may not be valid News
  5. ‘It is a curious conviction and sentence’: Thuli Madonsela weighs in on ... South Africa

Latest Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Lloyiso Gijana talks about writing his latest single 'Speak'
Chaos, interruption and delays: DA Motion of no confidence fails