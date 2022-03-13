Newsmaker
Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter wants more action from the NPA
Taxman shares public's frustration at slow pace of prosecutions off the back of Zondo revelations
13 March 2022 - 00:00
South African Revenue Service commissioner Edward Kieswetter says he is “disappointed” that the National Prosecuting Authority is not making more progress with the information that Sars has given it. ..
