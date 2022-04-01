Will I really see relief at the pump? - Four questions about the fuel levy reduction answered

Government is set to reduce the general fuel levy from next Wednesday until May 31.

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana made the announcement in parliament on Thursday.

Godongwana proposed a R1.50 per litre temporary reduction in the general fuel levy included in the basic fuel price starting on April 6.

The proposal, which was debated by MPs, is part of government’s efforts to provide relief to cash-strapped citizens and “cushion” the impact of rising oil prices.

HOW MUCH IS THE TEMPORARY REDUCTION?

“To mitigate the impact of escalating fuel prices, I hereby table the following proposal which will be included in the 2022 Rates and Monetary Amounts and Amendments of Revenue Laws Bill for consideration by this house.

“A temporary reduction in the general fuel levy of R1.50 per litre for the period April 6 to May 31. This will reduce the levy for petrol from R3.85 per litre to R2.35 . The levy on diesel will be reduced from R3.70 per litre to R2.20,” said Godongwana.

He said no changes were made to other fuel levies such as the Road Accident Fund and carbon fuel levies.