×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Will I really see relief at the pump? - Four questions about the fuel levy reduction answered

01 April 2022 - 11:00
Government will reduce the general fuel levy from next Wednesday until May 31. File photo.
Government will reduce the general fuel levy from next Wednesday until May 31. File photo.
Image: Supplied

Government is set to reduce the general fuel levy from next Wednesday until May 31. 

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana made the announcement in parliament on Thursday. 

Godongwana  proposed a R1.50 per litre temporary reduction in the general fuel levy included in the basic fuel price starting on April 6.

The proposal, which was debated by MPs, is part of government’s efforts to provide relief to cash-strapped citizens and “cushion” the impact of rising oil prices.

HOW MUCH IS THE TEMPORARY REDUCTION? 

“To mitigate the impact of escalating fuel prices, I hereby table the following proposal which will be included in the 2022 Rates and Monetary Amounts and Amendments of Revenue Laws Bill for consideration by this house. 

“A temporary reduction in the general fuel levy of R1.50 per litre for the period April 6 to May 31. This will reduce the levy for petrol from R3.85 per litre to R2.35 . The levy on diesel will be reduced from R3.70 per litre to R2.20,” said Godongwana. 

He said no changes were made to other fuel levies such as the Road Accident Fund and carbon fuel levies.

What you need to know about the fuel tax ‘holiday’ proposed for motorists

How long will the "holiday" be? How much will I really save? We have the answers.
News
2 days ago

HOW WILL IT BE FINANCED?

The minister said the reduction would be financed by the sale of oil reserves so there would not be a budget shortfall.

“The revenue will be recouped through the sale of strategic crude oil reserves held by the Strategic Fuel Fund, which is a subsidiary of the Central Energy Fund (CEF). The sale would be required to raise about R6bn,” Godongwana said.

MORE REDUCTIONS IN COMING MONTHS?

Godongwana also explained a set of long-term measures. 

He said government is looking to implement the following changes in fuel prices from June 1:

  • a reduction in the basic fuel price by 3c per litre in line with the review done by the department of mineral resources and energy;
  • the Demand Side Management Levy (DSML) of 10c per litre on 95 unleaded petrol sold inland will be scrapped;
  • an introduction of a price cap on petrol, meaning retailers can sell below regulated prices;
  • there will be a review of diesel pricing to promote greater competition, and;
  • interventions will be considered to ease paraffin costs.

HOW MUCH WAS FUEL SUPPOSED TO INCREASE BY?

Last month, the CEF stated the petrol price could increase by more than R2 per litre and diesel by more than R3 this month. 

Petrol hit R21 litre for the first time last month after a R1.46/l increase. 

After the temporary cut in the general fuel levy, petrol prices may rise by between 23c and 31c.  

“The intention of the temporary reduction in the general fuel levy is to support phasing in the fuel price increases we are expecting in the short term. This will go some way to assist South Africans to adjust to the new reality,” said Godongwana.

“The combined effect of the two proposals will not have an impact on the fiscal framework adopted by parliament following the 2022 budget.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Finance minister to announce emergency measures to mitigate soaring cost of fuel

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana is due to make a special address to the National Assembly on Thursday afternoon to announce emergency measures to ...
Politics
22 hours ago

Reduced fuel levy to be funded by sale of strategic crude oil reserves, says finance minister Enoch Godongwana

The intention of the proposed reduction in the general fuel levy for two months is to support a phasing in of the fuel price increases expected in ...
Politics
17 hours ago

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana proposes temporary reduction in fuel levy

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana on Thursday proposed that the general fuel levy should be temporarily reduced by R1.50 per litre.
News
18 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Businessman Malcolm X pledges to pay R500k of NSFAS funds spent by Sibongile ... South Africa
  2. Hawks and US Secret Service swoop on Joburg fraud syndicate South Africa
  3. Thousands of Walter Sisulu University degrees may not be valid News
  4. Auctions speak louder than words: Joburg’s Summer Place goes for R129m News
  5. What will happen to the R350 grant when the state of disaster ends? ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Chaos, interruption and delays: DA Motion of no confidence fails
'I've seen better cabinets at Bradlows': John Steenhuisen protests outside ...