Former State Security Agency clerk who stole R170,000 wants her job back

Former State Security Agency (SSA) finance clerk Kgaogelo Bopape, convicted of stealing R170,000, will hear her fate on Monday.

Bopape, 53, appeared on Wednesday in the Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court, where magistrate Ignatius du Preez said he needed time to go through evidence presented to him in court before handing down a sentence.

Bopape pleaded guilty in February to theft and handed in a guilty plea statement.

She was working in the domestic currency division, where some of her responsibilities involved making funds available to members of the agency for operations.

NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said on April 7 2020 Bopape withdrew R500,000 under the pretence that she would make the funds available to members of the SSA for work. However, she kept the funds in a locked safe in her office and later took R170,000 which she used for her own benefit.