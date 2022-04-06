Here’s why the EFF is picketing outside Johann Rupert’s farms today

The EFF will picket outside businessman Johann Rupert’s farms in Mpumalanga and the Western Cape on Wednesday.

According to the party, the marches will start at 9am on the corner of Simmons Street and Koelenhof Road in the Western Cape and Malelane Gate RCL in Mpumalanga.

“Commander in chief Julius Malema will lead the EFF picket at Johann Rupert's farms in Stellenbosch and deputy Floyd Shivambu will lead the EFF picket at Rupert Farms in Mpumalanga.

“It was on this day in 1652 that the ancestor of land thieves, Jan van Riebeeck, arrived in SA,” said the EFF.