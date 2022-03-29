Malema laughs off Kenny Kunene's 'threat' to expose his alleged 'Zim interests'
Julius Malema has laughed off Kenny Kunene’s “threat” to expose the EFF leader’s alleged interests in Zimbabwe.
This comes after the Patriotic Alliance deputy president accused Malema of allegedly being behind the arrest of Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini.
Dlamini was arrested on Thursday and taken in for questioning in connection with a case opened by Soweto resident Victor Ramerafe, whose home was allegedly ransacked by Operation Dudula members. He was detained at the Johannesburg Central police station and was granted R1,500 bail in the Roodepoort magistrate’s court on Monday.
Kunene described Malema as “a primary school bully” and “a coward”.
“As Nhlanhla Lux will be appearing in court today for a bail application because of Julius, my legal team will be before a judge at the Equality Court today defending my case against Julius. This thing called Malema is a primary school bully who is a coward,” said Kunene.
Speaking outside the magistrate’s court, Kunene said “very, very soon” he will expose Malema’s interests in Zimbabwe.
Malema reacted to the accusations with laughing emojis.
He also had tongues wagging with a picture of him among four white women with the caption “Everybody hates Malema”.
Everybody hates #Malema.🤷🏽♂️ pic.twitter.com/qwt5j86v1K— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) March 28, 2022
Over the weekend, Malema rubbished claims he was the reason behind the arrest of Dlamini.
Speaking on Motsweding FM, Malema said the EFF did not open a case against Dlamini but members of his party had accompanied Ramerafe to the police station.
“I don’t have time for small boys and I don’t want to waste my time on such useless people.
“As we speak, I am busy at a farm in Limpopo monitoring pregnancy tests of cows. The next thing I hear is I am the one who called for the arrest of Nhlanhla. Where would I be getting such powers to do that?” he said.
Malema also slammed those using his name for clout.
“My name is not a playground. When everyone in this country has their own issues, they say it is Malema. If they are crazy, then they must practise their craziness somewhere else. They must not come to me,” he said.
