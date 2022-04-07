×

South Africa

LISTEN | 'It’s a manageable situation' — police commissioner on Diepsloot as man killed in 'mob attack'

07 April 2022 - 19:21 By Bulelani Nonyukela
General Sehlahle Fannie Masemola
Image: GCIS

National police commissioner Gen Sehlahle Masemola said the situation in Diepsloot where community members are threatening to shut down the area and where a Zimbabwean man was burnt alive is “under control”.

Police minister Bheki Cele and Masemola visited the informal settlement on Thursday.

One person was burnt to death in an alleged mob attack on Wednesday night.

WATCH | The man killed in Diepsloot was a father of four. This is his story

Elvis Nyathi, a 43-year-old Zimbabwean, was killed in a mob attack in Diepsloot on Wednesday night after a day of protest against crime and poor ...
News
5 hours ago

Police minister Bheki Cele to visit scene of gruesome Diepsloot 'mob attack'

Police minister Bheki Cele will on Thursday afternoon visit the crime scene of the alleged vigilante killing overnight of Elvis Nyathi in Diepsloot ...
News
10 hours ago

Some hope for Diepsloot as residents welcome Cele's interventions

Some residents of Diepsloot have welcomed the interventions of police minister Bheki Cele, saying he had delivered on what he had promised.
News
6 hours ago
