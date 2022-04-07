Unusual friendship of Rowdy the dog and Dave the rabbit becomes viral sensation

An unusual friendship between a dog and her bunny companion in Durban has gone viral on Reddit after pictures of the pet pair growing up together were posted by their owner.

Pictures of dwarf rabbit Dave and her canine companion Rowdy snuggling up to each other scored more than 18,000 upvotes since their owner Luke Crouch, 25, uploaded the photos on Saturday.

Crouch, a law graduate from Hillcrest, west of Durban, said the pair were inseparable.

“Dave is a female Netherlands dwarf rabbit and she's three years old. Rowdy is a female mix breed rescue dog and she's two. My girlfriend Alex got Dave before we started dating, but Dave lived with me because I had more space at the time.”

During their early days of friendship Dave was able to keep Rowdy — who was smaller at the time — in line.

“They quickly became firm friends and often chased each other around the house playing. Two years later and they are still as close as ever. Rowdy won't let another dog anywhere near Dave and often lies with Dave and licks her ears clean.”