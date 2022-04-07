×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Unusual friendship of Rowdy the dog and Dave the rabbit becomes viral sensation

07 April 2022 - 13:02
Rescue dog Rowdy and dwarf bunny Dave have grown up together and remain best buds.
Rescue dog Rowdy and dwarf bunny Dave have grown up together and remain best buds.
Image: Luke Crouch

An unusual friendship between a dog and her bunny companion in Durban has gone viral on Reddit after pictures of the pet pair growing up together were posted by their owner. 

Pictures of dwarf rabbit Dave and her canine companion Rowdy snuggling up to each other scored more than 18,000 upvotes since their owner Luke Crouch, 25, uploaded the photos on Saturday. 

Crouch, a law graduate from Hillcrest, west of Durban, said the pair were inseparable.  

“Dave is a female Netherlands dwarf rabbit and she's three years old. Rowdy is a female mix breed rescue dog and she's two. My girlfriend Alex got Dave before we started dating, but Dave lived with me because I had more space at the time.”

During their early days of friendship Dave was able to keep Rowdy — who was smaller at the time — in line. 

“They quickly became firm friends and often chased each other around the house playing. Two years later and they are still as close as ever. Rowdy won't let another dog anywhere near Dave and often lies with Dave and licks her ears clean.”

Crouch said while he was surprised the video went viral so quickly, he was happy he could provide heartwarming content amid the doom and gloom in the news.

“We live in unstable and sometimes terrifying times. Pictures and videos such as this offer us a bit of a break from all that's going on and shows that not everything is negative.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

This hotel has gone to the dogs, but it’s cool, say pet owners

In Caracas, a vet is hosting pool parties for dogs at his canine hotel, and their humans think it’s great
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Puppy love: why SA fashion designers are crazy about their canines

While February might be the month of love, there are other holidays and special days on the calendar that people celebrate. One of those is Love Your ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Nothing birdbrained about these canine patrols

Thanks to dogs, guests at Sydney Opera House eateries can enjoy meals without being bombarded by seagulls
Lifestyle
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. PODCAST | The Great Trust Bank Robbery — how two house painters pulled off a ... South Africa
  2. First sign of winter as snow is predicted for SA South Africa
  3. Red flags over some SAAF pilots taking shortcuts to get private licences News
  4. Here’s why the EFF is picketing outside Johann Rupert’s farms today South Africa
  5. Gauteng woman critical after attempted hijacking South Africa

Latest Videos

Son of the soil: Black Coffee lands in SA fresh from first Grammy win
NASA astronaut speaks about spending record breaking 355 days in space