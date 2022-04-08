Five-year jail sentence for bogus North West estate agent

A 63-year-old North West woman who swindled potential home buyers out of R744,000 while pretending to be an estate agent was on Friday sentenced to five years in prison.

In February this year, the Mmabatho regional court found Priscilla Zingiwe Molosiwa guilty of three counts of fraud. She had been in custody since her conviction.

It is alleged that in September 2011, Molosiwa claimed to be a real estate agent and represented a homeowner who wanted to sell her house in Mahikeng.

“The accused subsequently found a buyer who made a transfer of R200,000 into her bank account as she had allegedly represented herself as the facilitator to transfer the property.

“She however appropriated the money for her own benefit and failed to facilitate the transfer,” Hawks spokesperson Capt Tlangelani Rikhotso said.