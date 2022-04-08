×

South Africa

Good gesture or ‘all for show’? — ActionSA leaders slammed for gifting supporter with shoes

08 April 2022 - 12:22
ActionSA's Herman Mashaba and Athol Trollip were criticised by some on social media. File photo.
ActionSA's Herman Mashaba and Athol Trollip were criticised by some on social media. File photo.
Image: Eugene Coetzee

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba and Eastern Cape chairperson Athol Trollip were on the receiving end of criticism on social media after Trollip shared that he gave a supporter a pair of shoes.

He said the man’s shoes “fell apart” after canvassing for the party in East London three weeks ago.

He said gifting the man with shoes shows Action SA “delivers on its promises”.

This gentleman’s shoes fell apart while canvassing in East London three weeks ago and I promised him a pair of shoes. ActionSA delivers on its promises,” he tweeted on Wednesday. 

Tweeps were far from impressed.

Some asked why Trollip took the picture and shared it publicly, while others were not impressed with the “used” pair of shoes.

He responded to critics, saying he did not take the picture. 

Mashaba sang Trollip’s praises for giving the man “dignity” and encouraging him to change his circumstances. 

Here are some reactions: 

