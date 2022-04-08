Good gesture or ‘all for show’? — ActionSA leaders slammed for gifting supporter with shoes
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba and Eastern Cape chairperson Athol Trollip were on the receiving end of criticism on social media after Trollip shared that he gave a supporter a pair of shoes.
He said the man’s shoes “fell apart” after canvassing for the party in East London three weeks ago.
He said gifting the man with shoes shows Action SA “delivers on its promises”.
“This gentleman’s shoes fell apart while canvassing in East London three weeks ago and I promised him a pair of shoes. ActionSA delivers on its promises,” he tweeted on Wednesday.
This gentleman’s shoes fell apart whilst canvassing in East London three weeks ago and I promised him a pair of shoes. #ActionSA delivers on its promises. pic.twitter.com/yMurIr2aBy— Athol Trollip (@AtholT) April 6, 2022
Tweeps were far from impressed.
Some asked why Trollip took the picture and shared it publicly, while others were not impressed with the “used” pair of shoes.
He responded to critics, saying he did not take the picture.
Mashaba sang Trollip’s praises for giving the man “dignity” and encouraging him to change his circumstances.
Here are some reactions:
How bout you just pay the Man, as you canvass in a Hilux. https://t.co/oyBAiWyb2W— Cognimatic (@Cognimatic1) April 8, 2022
You use him to gain supporters and you give him old shoes as a reward. Those shoes are not new https://t.co/ew8My0Uyxu— 🥇KETSO_4LIFE🥇 🇿🇦 (@KETSO_4LIFE) April 8, 2022
Shoes?? Thought u got him a house aaaaiiii man https://t.co/EdeL2umU4v— Tshepo Nangane (@NanganeT) April 7, 2022
I love ActionSA but hate your PR tactics lately. https://t.co/guoQD7sksL— Nani Says 🇿🇦💚 (@says_nani) April 7, 2022
By giving him shoes??— Khwezi Shange (@khwezi_shange) April 7, 2022
My word
ActionSA has to be stopped https://t.co/SJxSG4BJJD
