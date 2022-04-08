Good gesture or ‘all for show’? — ActionSA leaders slammed for gifting supporter with shoes

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba and Eastern Cape chairperson Athol Trollip were on the receiving end of criticism on social media after Trollip shared that he gave a supporter a pair of shoes.

He said the man’s shoes “fell apart” after canvassing for the party in East London three weeks ago.

He said gifting the man with shoes shows Action SA “delivers on its promises”.

“This gentleman’s shoes fell apart while canvassing in East London three weeks ago and I promised him a pair of shoes. ActionSA delivers on its promises,” he tweeted on Wednesday.