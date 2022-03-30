‘Why don’t you come home?’ — Inside Herman Mashaba’s lunch with Mbali Ntuli at the launch of ActionSA

Herman Mashaba has weighed in on Mbali Ntuli’s departure from the DA, revealing he tried to convince her to leave the official opposition party when he launched ActionSA.

Ntuli left the DA earlier this month. She was a member of the KwaZulu-Natal provincial Legislature and contested the DA leadership in 2020.

Speaking about her future, Ntuli said she had no plans to join another political party but was focused on working more with community leaders across the country to foster socioeconomic and political change.

Speaking to 702 this week, Mashaba said he was not in discussions to try bring Ntuli to ActionSA.

He revealed he had lunch with her when he launched ActionSA in 2020

“I had a discussion with her immediately after I relaunched the party. It was at the time when she was busy with her campaign for the DA leadership. I have a house in KwaZulu-Natal and called her to have lunch over a glass of wine.

“I asked her what her plans were because I knew she was not happy at the DA. I said: ‘Mbali, why don’t you come home?' She replied: ‘It is not possible at this point in time'” .

He said he has not spoken to her since.

Mashaba said while he would love to work with Ntuli again, he had full confidence and praise for ActionSA interim KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Musa Kubheka.

Kubheka, who also serves as the party’s chief whip in eThekwini and is former regional chairperson in the municipality, replaced Dr Makhosi Khoza.

The party said his appointment was fully endorsed by members of the KwaZulu-Natal interim executive committee, who unanimously pledged to give Kubheka all the necessary support.

