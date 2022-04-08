It’s Russia vs the US, plus five talking points from ‘Vrye Weekblad’

Turkey is the one country where Russia and Ukraine are prepared to face each other across a table rather than over a gun. While I can’t sit in on negotiations while I’m here, many local academics and lobby groups have indirect and even direct contact with the negotiators.

The Turks are fed up with war. The middle-aged ones live with the memories of their forefathers who survived a world war, and nearly everyone else has a traumatic recollection of every other war that has since been waged in their immediate proximity. One mantra is repeated over and over in all discussions: The war in Ukraine must not escalate.

The Turks regard their neutrality in the conflict as historic and crucial given the geopolitical reality of this part of Europe and Asia. They believe it is a relic of the Cold War.

The destruction of Mariupol and the massacre in Bucha are the result of a hegemonic battle between East and West, the Russians and Americans, according to a Turkish academic with Russian links.

A professor at Istanbul University said Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy merely provided the theatre for this macabre puppet show. Distrust of the Americans is deep-rooted across their world, but even more pertinent in Turkey. Wherever the US tried to enforce a neoliberal ideology, they left behind a battlefield in chaos: Afghanistan, Yemen, Syria, Iraq, Somalia, Libya, Uganda and Vietnam all carry the scars of America’s warmongering and obsession with a hegemonic project, my conversation partners claimed.

Turkey has been knocking on the EU’s door for membership for nearly 15 years, with little success.