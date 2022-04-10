×

South Africa

IN PICS | NaakMusiQ wins against Cassper Nyovest at the #CelebCity boxing match

10 April 2022 - 09:15 By TimesLIVE
Musician Anga 'NaakMusiQ' Makubalo takes home the winning #CelebCity boxing match belt after battling it out with rapper Cassper Nyovest
Image: ST Sibiya

The eagerly anticipated #CelebCity boxing match ended in a win for actor and musician NaakMusiQ against rapper Cassper Nyovest on Saturday.

After months of hyping up the celebrity boxing match and fans enduring multiple delays on Saturday night, the two celebrities put on an exciting show for thousands of viewers.

Knowing there could only be one winner, fans and industry friends of the pair put their money where their mouths were with bets and took to the socials to back either #TeamCassper or #TeamNaak.

Rapper Refiloe 'Cassper Nyovest' Phoolo enters the ring in his second celeb boxing match
Image: ST Sibiya

While the pair gave spectators an exhilarating match, NaakMusiQ proved the better boxer and took home the coveted belt.

Naak proved that while he may have not have been loud about his preparations for the match, he had put in the work.

NaakMusiQ and Cassper Nyovest square off in the ring at the #CelebCity boxing match.
Image: ST Sibiya
Thousands of fans at Sun City and online gathered to watch the celeb boxing match between Cassper Nyovest and NaakMusiQ, with a suprise win.
Image: ST Sibiya
There was speculation among celebs and fans alike, many betting their money on Nyovest to take the golden belt, but NaakMusiQ was the champion of the evening at the #CelebCity boxing match.
Image: ST Sibiya

