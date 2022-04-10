IN PICS | NaakMusiQ wins against Cassper Nyovest at the #CelebCity boxing match

The eagerly anticipated #CelebCity boxing match ended in a win for actor and musician NaakMusiQ against rapper Cassper Nyovest on Saturday.

After months of hyping up the celebrity boxing match and fans enduring multiple delays on Saturday night, the two celebrities put on an exciting show for thousands of viewers.

Knowing there could only be one winner, fans and industry friends of the pair put their money where their mouths were with bets and took to the socials to back either #TeamCassper or #TeamNaak.