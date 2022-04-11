'Low visibility, the works': More gloomy weather predicted for parts of SA

Capetonians were basking in the sun as central parts of the country experienced gloomy conditions with rain, cold and a possibility of thunderstorms on Monday.

The SA Weather Service (Saws) predicted flooding in parts of the country due to rain which began on Friday and continued to fall over parts of the Northern Cape, Free State, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, the Mpumalanga highveld and Eastern Cape.

According to the Saws, “Associated with these rainy conditions, localised flooding is likely to affect the agricultural sector, infrastructure and settlements over [these areas].”

There were also warnings for localised disruptions to beachfront activities and damage to coastal infrastructure in affected areas.

On Monday the Saws said a “cut-off low [a low pressure system stemming from the subpolar westerly trough systems of cold air] is still maintaining status quo for today, currently situated over the central parts of the country.

“Cold and rainy conditions — with possible thunder showers in places, IMC [weather conditions below the minimums prescribed for flight under visual flight rules] in places, low visibility — the works!”