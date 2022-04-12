Where can I get a booster shot and how much will it cost?

Last week the health department announced it will offer vaccination services to vulnerable and hard to reach populations, among others.

“We will be using a range of platforms, events and opportunities to make it easier for people to access vaccination services in the next few months. These will include sporting, cultural, and religious events. Such interventions will be crucial to ensure SA achieves its target of vaccinating 70% of its population,” said the department.

How much does a booster shot cost?

Vaccine booster shots are free to all people living in SA, regardless of their immigration or health insurance status.

You may be asked to show your ID or medical aid information, but it is not a requirement. You do not need to wait for an SMS reminder to get your vaccine booster shot.

“You can go straight to a vaccination site with your ID and vaccination card when your booster is due,” said the department.

Clicks and Dis-Chem offer the vaccinations for free to all South Africans whether they are part of a medical aid scheme or not. For those with medical aid, the costs of vaccines and the vaccination will be funded by their medical scheme.