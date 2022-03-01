Do I have to wait for an SMS to get the vaccine booster shot?

You do not need to wait for an SMS reminder to get your vaccine booster shot.

This is according to the health department, which urges all citizens to get their booster shots.

“You can go straight to a vaccination site with your ID and vaccination card when your booster is due,” said the department.

It said vaccinations and boosters are still vital to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“Those who have been vaccinated are less likely to get severe illnesses, be hospitalised or die. It’s not a risk worth taking.

“Boosters increase your body’s immunity giving you more power against Covid-19. Booster vaccinations for both J&J and Pfizer are available at sites.”

There is no need to book for a booster, you can just go straight to your closest site, said the department.