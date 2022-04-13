Sexual abuse of children with intellectual disabilities stems from poor education, false beliefs and poor safety structures

“Because of the nature of the disability, some children have difficulty communicating what happened to them, or they are ignored when they do speak, They are easily accessible because they rely on others for care,” Phasha said in her paper.

“Gang-rape, sodomy, and abduction for the purposes of sexual exploitation are commonly reported at schools, whereas, in the wider community spaces, there are reports of boys with intellectual disabilities forming relationships with female adults or finding themselves at the centre of sex rings.”

Previous research published in the Lancet in 2012 found children with intellectual and mental disabilities are 4.6 times more likely to be sexually victimised.

Phasha spoke to 32 informants — 14 caregivers, seven cleaners, four gardeners, four safety guards and three messengers/junior administrative staff — from six Gauteng public special needs schools.

She said a major issue was these children did not have much access to sexual education and were often not taught appropriate behaviour.

“What people don’t understand is they (people with intellectual disabilities) are just like any other person [with] sexual needs and desires and may be displaying sexuality inappropriately — but we don’t provide sexuality education.”

One caregiver in the study said: “One learner here told me her grandfather sleeps with her almost every day, but the grandmother was so angry with us (when we told her). She said in our face that ‘this child is just naughty’.”

Another caregiver said a grade 7 student was beaten by her father for flirting with boys. “It came out that the girl was sleeping with the father ... Then we reported the matter to the police and the man was arrested, but on the day of the trial the prosecutor’s interrogations confused the learner so much, eventually she lost the case.”