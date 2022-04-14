Break-ins are a risk over Easter: Tips to protect your property

Easter is prime time for break-ins when compared to other weekends as “criminals are doing golden egg hunts of their own”, according to an insurance company’s data.

Staff, gate motors and businesses are targeted, said Auto & General Insurance, which has urged South Africans to be vigilant.

“One’s biggest enemy is the notion that ‘it cannot happen to me'. It can if you let your guard down,” said Ricardo Coetzee, head of Auto & General Insurance.

Data has shown that in 2019 break-in claims during Easter increased by 96% compared with a normal weekend. “In 2020, during the Covid-19 hard lockdown, Easter claims were down by 7%, but 2021 saw a huge increase of 89%. This confirms that Easter is prime time for criminals to cash in.”

Many of these crimes are meticulously planned, but criminals will strike at any opportunity. “So it’s imperative for South Africans to be aware of trends, take proactive steps to protect themselves as best they can and be prepared to react,” it said.