South Africa

Esther Mahlangu's alleged attacker requests legal aid

20 April 2022 - 11:50
Ndebele artist Esther Mahlangu was punched, strangled and tied up in her home on March 19.
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo

Simon Kgantshi Skosana, accused of the attack on renowned artist Esther Mahlangu at her home, has changed his mind and wants legal representation from Legal Aid SA.

He previously said he would represent himself and has been remanded until April 26 for a formal bail application at Mdutjana magistrate's court in Siyabuswa.

Skosana and 31-year-old Jan Masilela, who was allegedly found in possession of Mahlangu's stolen firearm, made their first court appearances on April 8.

Mpumalanga NPA spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said the duo were charged in separate cases as Masilela was not alleged to be involved in the robbery.

Nyuswa said Skosana was charged with robbery with aggravating circumstances.

TimesLIVE reported that Mahlangu’s grandson Xolani confirmed that Skosana was known to the family and did odd jobs at Mahlangu's home.

Masilela is out on R3,000 bail and will be back in court on May 10.

The 87-year-old artist was robbed and attacked at her home in Weltevrede near Siyabuswa on March 19. She was assaulted and her hands were tied with a cord. 

The suspect searched her bedroom and took a safe containing a 7.65mm pistol, an undisclosed amount of cash and bundles of keys before fleeing the scene.

TimesLIVE

