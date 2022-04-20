POLL | How have you prepared for stage 6 load-shedding this winter?

Eskom has hinted at the possibility of escalating load-shedding to stage 6 should the power grid come under further strain.

The power utility announced stage 2 load-shedding last week, increasing it to stage 4 from early on Tuesday morning until Friday.

Eskom gave no prior notice before escalating the blackouts and said it was “forced” to do so after trips at Majuba unit 5 and Tutuka unit 4.

Speaking about the state of the grid, Eskom group executive for generation Philip Dukashe said load-shedding would be reassessed later this week.