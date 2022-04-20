Sassa increases food vouchers to R3,960 for families who lost loved ones in KZN — What you need to know

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) has increased its relief grant for flood victims in KwaZulu-Natal.

The agency announced that under its social relief of distress (SRD) programme, which is an immediate response to a crisis for individuals, families or a community in times of disaster, it will increase the food vouchers to R1,980.

Initially the food voucher was R700.

It has been reported that 443 people died in the floods and about 63 people are missing or unaccounted for.

HOW MUCH WILL THOSE AFFECTED GET?

Sassa said it would provide food vouchers to the value of R1,200 to families affected by the floods in the province.

Where family members have died from the deadly floods, Sassa will provide R3,960 in food vouchers or cash.

The agency said school uniforms will be provided to pupils who lost theirs during the disaster. Girls are eligible for assistance worth R2,700 and boys will receive R2,500.

WILL THE AMOUNT BE ENOUGH FOR FOOD?

The food voucher falls slightly under the average cost of the food basket, which is R4,450.09.

According to the latest Household Affordability Index compiled by the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group, the average cost of the food basket increased by R410.53 (10.2%), from R4,039.56 in March 2021 to R4,450.09 in March 2022.

The index tracks food price data from 44 supermarkets and 30 butcheries in Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town, Pietermaritzburg and Springbok in the Northern Cape.

It showed 33 of the 44 foods tracked in the household food basket have risen in price, with significant increases for cake flour, cooking oil, eggs, tea, bread, rice, white sugar and maize meal.