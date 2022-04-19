KZN FLOOD UPDATES | Durban woman who recorded ‘stolen flood aid’ video speaks

April 19 2022 - 09:00

Sihle Zikalala responds to suggestion he should have queued for water with others in the community

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala has noted suggestions he and his family should have queued for water like the rest of his community.

This after a video emerged of a tanker delivering water to his north coast home, amid water shortages after devastating floods in the province.

While the premier slammed suggestions of preferential treatment and claimed it was “blatant propaganda, uncalled for, mischievous and malicious”, some on social media suggested he should have just stood in line with everyone else affected by water outages.