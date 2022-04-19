KZN FLOOD UPDATES | Durban woman who recorded ‘stolen flood aid’ video speaks
April 19 2022 - 12:23
National state of disaster gazetted after deadly floods in KZN and Eastern Cape
Co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has gazetted regulations for the national state of disaster prompted by devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape that have claimed more than 400 lives.
The gazette published on Monday said special circumstances exist to warrant the declaration of a state of disaster in line with section 3 of the Disaster Management Act.
April 19 2022 - 11:50
Durban woman who recorded ‘stolen flood aid’ video speaks
A Durban woman who filmed donor aid allegedly being removed from the Virginia Airport stands by her claim that the eThekwini municipality was removing hampers intended for rescue staff without permission.
On Tuesday Ward 36 Residents Association chair Vanessa Knight told TimesLIVE she had agreed to meet with officials before the municipality issued a statement saying the aid was removed in a “misunderstanding” and she had tarnished the reputation of a municipal employee by claiming the woman had stolen hampers.
April 19 2022 - 11:00
WATCH | EFF donate blankets and food to KZN flood victims
The EFF has donated blankets and food to victims of flooding in KwaZulu-Natal.
Torrential rain and landslides hit the area last week, destroying homes and crucial infrastructure and displacing thousands.
Over the Easter weekend, EFF MPs Makoti Sibongile Khawula and Marshall Dlamini led the initiative in ward 54 eNhlungwane, Inanda.
April 19 2022 - 09:00
Sihle Zikalala responds to suggestion he should have queued for water with others in the community
KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala has noted suggestions he and his family should have queued for water like the rest of his community.
This after a video emerged of a tanker delivering water to his north coast home, amid water shortages after devastating floods in the province.
While the premier slammed suggestions of preferential treatment and claimed it was “blatant propaganda, uncalled for, mischievous and malicious”, some on social media suggested he should have just stood in line with everyone else affected by water outages.
April 19 2022 - 08:00
KZN government appeals to funeral conductors to stop creating 'false sense of alarm' in mortuaries
The KwaZulu-Natal government has urged funeral parlours in the province to stop creating a “false sense of alarm” over backlogs in mortuaries.
This comes after the government dismissed reports that mortuaries in the province were reportedly full and unable to cope with the number of bodies coming in as a result of the floods.
April 19 2022 - 07:58
Charlize Theron rallies donations for KZN relief aid
SA-born Hollywood actress Charlize Theron, who maintains ties with SA through her charitable work, has launched a fundraiser in support of flood relief efforts in KwaZulu-Natal.
Taking to Twitter, Theron expressed her concerns after the devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal that killed almost 450 people and displaced thousands.
April 19 2022 - 06:21
National state of disaster declared after devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape
President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday evening that cabinet had resolved to declare a national state of disaster to provide relief to KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape which had been extensively damaged by floods.
“Tonight we are a nation that is united in our grief and pain," he said in an address to the nation.
Nearly 4,000 homes had been destroyed in KwaZulu-Natal and more than 40,000 people had been displaced by the floods.
April 19 2022 - 06:14
No room for corruption as government moves to rebuild KZN: Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa has warned "corruption hyenas" salivating over the prospect of public money being disbursed to KwaZulu-Natal to rebuild after the devastating floods that they will not smell a cent.
Ramaphosa issued this warning during his address laying out the government's plans to help the people of the province after flooding left much of eThekwini in disarray.
