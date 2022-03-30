×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

South Africans pay 10% more for food compared with a year ago

30 March 2022 - 11:48
Higher food prices are pressuring consumers already strained by high fuel costs. Stock image.
Higher food prices are pressuring consumers already strained by high fuel costs. Stock image.
Image: 123RF

South Africans are paying more than 10% more for basic food items compared with a year ago, and those struggling to keep the lights on are likely to underspend on food by almost 40%.

The latest Household Affordability Index, compiled by the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group (PMBEJD) and released on Wednesday, shows the average cost of the food basket increased by R410.53 (10.2%), from R4,039.56 in March 2021 to R4,450.09 in March 2022.

The report showed 33 of the 44 foods tracked in the household food basket have risen in price, with significant increases for cake flour, cooking oil, eggs, tea, bread, rice, white sugar and maize meal.

The index tracks food price data from 44 supermarkets and 30 butcheries in Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town, Pietermaritzburg and Springbok in the Northern Cape.

According to the index:

  • the Johannesburg basket increased by R86.64 (2%) for the month of March 2022 and by R430 (10.6%) for the year March 2021 to March 2022;
  • the Durban basket increased by R16.22 (0.4%) and R366.30 (9%) year-on-year;
  • the Cape Town basket increased by R151.38 (3.6%) and R394.08 (10%) year-on-year;
  • the Springbok basket increased by R163.87 (3.6%) and R496.22 (11.7%) year-on-year; and
  • the Pietermaritzburg basket increased by R51.95 (1.2%) and R396.62 (10.3%) year-on-year.

Government recently increased the national minimum wage by R1.50 an hour (from R21.69 to R23.19), R12 a day, and R264 per month based on a 22-day working month.

Is something off? — Competition Commission to investigate fresh produce industry

The commission made the announcement on Monday and called on the public to make submissions on the proposed terms of reference on or before April 22.
News
1 day ago

“This increment in the light of the difficulties coming this year is unlikely to ease the suffering of workers. Instead it is likely to deepen it. Transport fares, electricity, food and essential domestic hygiene products are projected to increase well beyond the annual wage increment,” said PMBEJD coordinator Mervyn Abrahams.

“Because food is bought after monies for transport and electricity have been paid or set aside, in March 2022 PMBEJD calculates workers’ families will underspend on food by a minimum of 37.2% this month.

“The surge in the oil price, which is an input in everything from the farm to the plate, including the higher costs of wheat, sunflower oil and other foods and agricultural inputs which SA imports, will drive prices upwards as the conflict in Ukraine continues. Bread is a staple food in SA. PMBEJD tracks prices in the first week of the month, the conflict in Ukraine has escalated since we collected prices.

“The outlook for food prices specifically related to the higher oil price and wheat, other grains, cereals, legumes and oil, including higher fuel and electricity prices, is likely to be very severe for SA.”

Stats SA’s latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) for February 2022 showed headline inflation was 5.7%, and for the lowest expenditure quintiles 1-3, it was 7%, 6.6% and 5.8% respectively. CPI food inflation was 6.7%. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Vendors battle to dish out the bacon as food prices soar, changing the way we eat

Covid-19, labour shortages, climate change and Ukraine war cause deficits that are being mitigated by scaling back
World
17 hours ago

Urgent state intervention needed in the face of soaring prices

The Ukraine war is pushing fuel prices and the cost of living in SA to unacceptable levels, writes Ray McCauley.
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

Ouch! What it costs to fill up a BMW, Corolla, Polo and more

The series of hefty fuel price increases this year has seen people with large cars paying almost R500 more for a full tank of fuel while those with ...
News
2 weeks ago

Running on empty? Top tips to trim your budget as cost of living soars

SURVIVING THE CRUNCH: South Africans are desperate to cut expenses. Here are the do’s and don’ts
News
2 weeks ago

Serve and save: family meal recipes that cost just under R100

SURVIVING THE CRUNCH: These dishes are not only hearty and filling but also easy on the pocket
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘I don’t have time for small boys’: Malema denies being behind the arrest of ... South Africa
  2. Group of DRC refugees has left SA and voluntarily returned home South Africa
  3. Maimane’s Zim prediction: Zanu-PF will lose power, Zimbabweans in SA will ... South Africa
  4. Nato allies split on whether they should talk to Russia’s Putin World
  5. Dr Koboka's assistant relives his last moments South Africa

Latest Videos

Exclusive behind the scenes look at Oskido's 'Ayazizela' video shoot
Hundreds of supporters greet Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Dlamini ...