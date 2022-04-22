‘Best case scenario’: Two days to fix Eldorado Park substation instead of a week

City Power conducted an emergency isolation of the Eldorado substation line from Orlando early on Friday as part of a “best case scenario” to restore power in two days instead of a week.

Most of Eldorado Park and its surrounding areas have been without power since the substation blew up and caught fire on Good Friday. Irate residents have taken to the streets to protest over being without power for days.

TimesLIVE previously reported that hours after declaring imminent success in resolving the Eldorado Park power crisis, efforts by City Power area hit a snag on Wednesday when a transformer blew up at the substation.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said in an update on Friday morning: “The 88kV Eldorado 1 transmission line feeding transformer No 1 was switched on yesterday and feeds areas such as Freedom Park, Mpumelelo, and parts of Devland.

“However for us to energise transformer No 3, which passed tests after it was affected by the blow up t on Wednesday during the switch on, we need to switch off Eldorado line No 1 and move the transformer No 3 line on to that feeder board.

“We expect this emergency isolation to take just over an hour between 7am and 8am this morning.

“This will happen parallel to the work going on at Eldorado Park substation as part of the best case scenario of ensuring we restore [power] in two days instead of seven days.”

Sunday Times Daily reported this week that a battles between armed robbers targeting electricity cables in Eldorado Park and community members intent on protecting their power supply had erupted.

In addition to the local substation blowing up and catching fire on Good Friday, the community has been hit by ongoing power outages and has taken to sorting out the problem itself after weeks of failures by City Power security and police, who have been unsuccessful in apprehending the culprits.

TimesLIVE

