Elderly Pretoria couple overcome by diesel generator fumes in garage

An elderly Pretoria woman, who found her husband slumped over their generator, managed to crawl out of the garage to get help after both had been overcome by diesel fumes, paramedics said on Friday.

"[Paramedics] responded to a residential address in the Moreleta Park area of Pretoria East for reports of an unconscious collapse,” Emer-G-Med said in a statement.

“On arrival it was found that an elderly husband and his wife were overpowered by the fumes of their generator that was running during load-shedding.

“Both patients collapsed in their garage after the wife attempted to assist her husband, who she found slumped over their generator.

“The wife managed to crawl to safety and alerted her security company, who activated Emer-G-Med.”

The couple was treated on the scene before being taken to hospital in a stable condition.

* Exhaust from generators contain high levels of the deadly gas, carbon monoxide (CO) and experts recommend that portable generators be kept at least six metres outside a house.

CO is colourless and odourless and often only a carbon monoxide alarm can alert residents to the risk.

TimesLIVE

