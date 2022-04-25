United Airlines cancels Newark-Joburg flight over fuel supply issues

Airport-wide fuel supply issues in Johannesburg made it impossible for United Airlines to operate its flight from Newark to Johannesburg on Monday and the corresponding return flight, the airline said.

United Airlines inaugurated its nonstop daily service between its New York hub at Newark Liberty International Airport and OR Tambo International Airport in June last year. In February, the airline announced it plans to offer three nonstop flights a week, year-round, between New York/Newark and Cape Town International Airport, from June.

“We are reaching out to our customers to help them make alternate plans. We will continue to monitor the situation and will make further adjustments as needed,” United Airlines said in a statement.

TimesLIVE

