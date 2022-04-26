Mother throws bottle at son’s alleged killer after hearing details of murder

“How can you kill my baby like that, you rubbish?”

These were the words of Triesa Van Wyk, mother of Jerobejin Van Wyk, when she confronted her son’s alleged killer in Klawer, in the Western Cape, on Tuesday.

During the court appearance by Daniel Smit, who is accused of killing the 13-year-old in February, the mother sat quietly, attentively listening to proceedings.

As Smit left the dock in the Klawer magistrate’s court to the holding cell, Van Wyk threw a water bottle at him. Speaking in Afrikaans, she called Smit “gemors” (rubbish) before she broke down. Relatives and community members comforted her.