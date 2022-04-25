Rape victim lives in fear after attacker opens case leading to her arrest
Activists outraged by what they allege to be a case of ‘litigation abuse’ as accused retaliates with charges of assault
25 April 2022 - 19:49
A rape victim is in a place of safety after being assaulted with a panga by her alleged rapist and his friends — who then opened an assault case that led to her arrest...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.