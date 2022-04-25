×

News

Rape victim lives in fear after attacker opens case leading to her arrest

Activists outraged by what they allege to be a case of ‘litigation abuse’ as accused retaliates with charges of assault

25 April 2022 - 19:49

A rape victim is in a place of safety after being assaulted with a panga by her alleged rapist and his friends — who then opened an assault case that led to her arrest...

