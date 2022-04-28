×

South Africa

Defence lawyer in Senzo Meyiwa trial questions time of fatal shooting

28 April 2022 - 14:26
Five suspects are accused of murdering Senzo Meyiwa.
Image: Antonio Muchave

The lawyer representing four of the five men accused of murdering Bafana Bafana player Senzo Meyiwa on Thursday questioned the time of his death, alleging it happened earlier than a state witness had testified.

Advocate Maselela Teffo was cross-examining Sgt Thabo Mosia, who had collected evidence at the Vosloorus home where Meyiwa was killed in October 2014.

“I got a disclosure in regards to this matter, there is a witness who happens to be the neighbour who heard the gunshot at about past 7pm,” Teffo said in the North Gauteng High Court.

“I put it to you that the scene was staged ... this means the crime scene was tampered with.”

Mosia insisted the scene was not tampered with.

The five accused are Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli.

They have all pleaded not guilty to premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition.

TimesLIVE

