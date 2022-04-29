Hospices prove they are not centres where people just go to die

To many people the word ‘hospice’ is associated with death.

But to a 40-year-old Portia, who lives with neuromyelitis optica, also known as Devic's disease — a rare condition where the immune system damages the spinal cord and the nerves of the eyes — this perception changed after she had her health turned around at a Johannesburg hospice.

When she was admitted to HospiceWits, shortly after being discharged from Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, she couldn’t walk, was bedridden and had a tremor. But thanks to a multidisciplinary team that cared for her and helped her to manage her symptoms, including pain management, massages, exercises, and psychological and spiritual support, Portia gradually recovered and was able to get out of bed each morning and slowly move around the house. Later she was able to bath herself.

Today she has not only regained the use of her limbs and is able to clean her house, but she can drive again — thanks to the support that she received at the Johannesburg hospice.

“She is attending her appointments at the hospital and taking her own treatment without any guidance. Palliative care intervention improved the quality of life for this patient. The patient feels more in control, she gained weight and is now living a normal productive and meaningful life,” said the hospice.

CEO of the Hospice Palliative Care Association (HPCA), Ewa Skowronska, says the story of Portia is just one of the multitude of success stories. While palliative care is often understood to be solely care for the terminally ill, Skowronska says this is not so.

During the Covid-19 pandemic hospices saw a spike in admissions as hospitals buckled under pressure due to rising numbers of patients. Skowronska said during the pandemic many medical professionals became more aware of the need for holistic healthcare for patients with life-threatening diagnosis. They started to work more with hospices and palliative care centres not just for the benefits afforded to patients, but for the support it provided to healthcare workers too as they saw unprecedented numbers of deaths.