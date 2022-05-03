SA's latest multimillionaire, who played an hour before draw, bags R39m Lotto jackpot

A person who played an hour before Saturday's draw has bagged the Lotto jackpot of R39m.

Ithuba said the lucky winner played at about 7.30pm on the FNB App with a wager of R10, less than an hour before the game draw.

“It is interesting, as this player could be based anywhere in the country. We are ready to receive him or her,” said Charmaine Mabuza, Ithuba CEO.

Mabuza said their team of financial advisers and psychologists were available to provide counselling to the winner.

“This shows the different ways our players can play the National Lottery games. As is evident here through our partnership with FNB, we have made yet another winner.”

The Tuesday PowerBall jackpot is standing at a whopping estimated R83m.

TimesLIVE

