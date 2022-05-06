Sihle Zikalala expresses gratitude for donations made in response to KZN floods
KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala has thanked organisations and individuals for the stream of donations in response to the recent deadly floods in the province.
Torrential rain and landslides hit the province last month, destroying homes and infrastructure and displacing thousands of people.
More than 400 people died and dozens are unaccounted for. Nearly 4,000 homes were destroyed, more than 40,000 people were displaced and more than 600 schools were affected.
Tabling his departmental budgets on Thursday, Zikalala said among those who donated to the province’s Solidarity Fund towards flood relief efforts was the Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation.
“Allow us to acknowledge, among others, the help our province has received from the Motsepe Family Foundation, Avbob, Gift of the Givers, Absa, Rivers Church, Hillgrove Hindu Temple, Revival and Mission Centre, the Catholic Church, the Salvation Army and the Covenant Fellowship Church International.
“We note with gratitude the Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation donated R1m to the Solidarity Fund for flood relief efforts. We applaud the decision by Cosatu to use International Workers’ Day to contribute towards flood relief efforts in KwaZulu-Natal and donate R500,000 worth of goods,” said Zikalala.
He said he did not doubt that as the national government continues rebuilding the province and assisting survivors, many more individuals, businesses, organisations, unions and labour federations would offer a helping hand.
The EFF made a R500,000 donation to the Eschol Community Church, which is housing people affected by the floods.
The party also donated blankets and food parcels to help 500 affected families.
Zikalala has assured SA that relief funds meant to help those affected will not be looted.
“All the resources allocated for flood relief and the recovery and rebuilding process will be used in line with fiscal rectitude, accountability, transparency and openness,” said Zikalala.
He said the provincial government had learnt lessons from the corruption during the Covid-19 pandemic.
“No corruption, maladministration and fraud will be tolerated or associated with this province.
“Work of quality and value for money will be done. We have monitoring institutions in place, including the auditor-general. We will act decisively without fear, favour or prejudice against anyone taking advantage of the resources meant to assist the needy communities.”
