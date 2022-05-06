×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Sihle Zikalala expresses gratitude for donations made in response to KZN floods

06 May 2022 - 14:00
KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala said among those who donated to the province’s Solidarity Fund towards flood relief efforts was the Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation. File photo.
KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala said among those who donated to the province’s Solidarity Fund towards flood relief efforts was the Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation. File photo.
Image: Supplied

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala has thanked organisations and individuals for the stream of donations in response to the recent deadly floods in the province.

Torrential rain and landslides hit the province last month, destroying homes and infrastructure and displacing thousands of people.

More than 400 people died and dozens are unaccounted for. Nearly 4,000 homes were destroyed, more than 40,000 people were displaced and more than 600 schools were affected. 

Tabling his departmental budgets on Thursday, Zikalala said among those who donated to the province’s Solidarity Fund towards flood relief efforts was the Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation.

“Allow us to acknowledge, among others, the help our province has received from the Motsepe Family Foundation, Avbob, Gift of the Givers, Absa, Rivers Church, Hillgrove Hindu Temple, Revival and Mission Centre, the Catholic Church, the Salvation Army and the Covenant Fellowship Church International. 

“We note with gratitude the Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation donated R1m to the Solidarity Fund for flood relief efforts. We applaud the decision by Cosatu to use International Workers’ Day to contribute towards flood relief efforts in KwaZulu-Natal and donate R500,000 worth of goods,” said Zikalala.

Sassa increases food vouchers to R3,960 for families who lost loved ones in KZN — What you need to know

Will the food voucher be enough?
News
2 weeks ago

He said he did not doubt that as the national government continues rebuilding the province and assisting survivors, many more individuals, businesses, organisations, unions and labour federations would offer a helping hand.

The EFF made a R500,000 donation to the Eschol Community Church, which is housing people affected by the floods.

The party also donated blankets and food parcels to help 500 affected families.

Zikalala has assured SA that relief funds meant to help those affected will not be looted. 

“All the resources allocated for flood relief and the recovery and rebuilding process will be used in line with fiscal rectitude, accountability, transparency and openness,” said Zikalala.

He said the provincial government had learnt lessons from the corruption during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“No corruption, maladministration and fraud will be tolerated or associated with this province.

“Work of quality and value for money will be done. We have monitoring institutions in place, including the auditor-general. We will act decisively without fear, favour or prejudice against anyone taking advantage of the resources meant to assist the needy communities.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Helping with KZN flood relief? EFF wants you to share proof of your donations

Show your slips!
Politics
1 week ago

EFF donates R500k to KZN flood victims 'for all nationalities and races'

The EFF has given R500,000 towards helping flood victims in Durban.
Politics
2 weeks ago

Zikalala assures SA no relief funds will be looted in KZN as DA turns to parliament

"No amount of corruption, maladministration and fraud will be tolerated or associated with this province," said KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala.
Politics
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Groote Schuur leads another breakthrough medical procedure South Africa
  2. Planning to collect your grant on Tuesday? Check the dates, some beneficiaries ... South Africa
  3. SA's latest multimillionaire, who played an hour before draw, bags R39m Lotto ... South Africa
  4. 'Facebook rapist' Thabo Bester found dead in his Mangaung prison cell South Africa
  5. Mkhwebane not satisfied with ConCourt response to SMS allegation South Africa

Latest Videos

'Help! Lion!' Turns out it was just a shopping bag
Mapping the final moments before Hillary Gardee's murder