Sihle Zikalala expresses gratitude for donations made in response to KZN floods

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala has thanked organisations and individuals for the stream of donations in response to the recent deadly floods in the province.

Torrential rain and landslides hit the province last month, destroying homes and infrastructure and displacing thousands of people.

More than 400 people died and dozens are unaccounted for. Nearly 4,000 homes were destroyed, more than 40,000 people were displaced and more than 600 schools were affected.

Tabling his departmental budgets on Thursday, Zikalala said among those who donated to the province’s Solidarity Fund towards flood relief efforts was the Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation.

“Allow us to acknowledge, among others, the help our province has received from the Motsepe Family Foundation, Avbob, Gift of the Givers, Absa, Rivers Church, Hillgrove Hindu Temple, Revival and Mission Centre, the Catholic Church, the Salvation Army and the Covenant Fellowship Church International.

“We note with gratitude the Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation donated R1m to the Solidarity Fund for flood relief efforts. We applaud the decision by Cosatu to use International Workers’ Day to contribute towards flood relief efforts in KwaZulu-Natal and donate R500,000 worth of goods,” said Zikalala.