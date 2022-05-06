Emergency unit at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital gearing up to resume services

The emergency unit at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital will reopen in phases starting from Friday, says health minister Joe Phaahla.

“The technical work for the emergency unit is 99% complete. The certificate of occupancy has been issued by the City of Johannesburg. Clinical operations will be executed in phases starting from May 6,” he said in a written reply in parliament.

It is unclear whether the unit's CAT scan machine is operational. The minister disclosed in March the machine, used in cases of accident and trauma where there are suspected head and spine injuries, had been vandalised. The hospital was closed for repairs after a fire in April last year.

The functionality of the machine and radiology services was raised by a hospital staff member on Friday.

“I don’t think the CAT scanner in the emergency section is back. So far as I know the emergency department is ready but if you don’t have X-rays you can’t have an emergency department,” said the staffer, who asked not to be named.

In the written reply to questions posed by the EFF’s Brian Madlingozi, the health minister said remedial work on blocks 4 and 5 at the hospital is scheduled for completion in December 2023.

Gauteng health department spokesperson Kwara Kekana said the department will hold a news briefing next week where “all information will be communicated”.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.