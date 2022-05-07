×

South Africa

LISTEN | Malema and Cele determined to find justice for Hillary Gardee

07 May 2022 - 15:57 By TIMESLIVE
A suspect has been arrested in connection with Hillary Gardee's murder.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba

EFF leader Julius Malema and police minister Bheki Cele were among the speakers on Saturday at the funeral of Hillary Gardee, who was found dead after allegedly being shot in the back of her head.

Both said they were determined to find justice for the slain 28-year-old, the daughter of former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee

Cele said: “She had tough, bad last hours.”

He said he would return to the family to provide more details. “It's a scary story.”

Malema urged Cele to be on the same side as him and oppose bail on Monday.

TimesLIVE

