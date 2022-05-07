‘These killers wear suits,’ Malema tells mourners at Hillary Gardee’s funeral

EFF leader Julius Malema suggested at Hillary Gardee's funeral on Saturday that her killers are far from poverty-stricken.

“They wear suits and call themselves gentlemen. They are not nyaope addicts. They own properties in Nelspruit and some of them have political credentials,” Malema told mourners in Mbombela.

Hillary's body was found on Tuesday, four days after she disappeared. The 28-year-old daughter of former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee was shot in the head.

Lawyer Gardee suggested in a video tribute shown at the funeral that his daughter was the latest victim of criminals who abduct people off the street then force them to make electronic cash transfers in return for their freedom.