WATCH LIVE | Hillary Gardee laid to rest
07 May 2022 - 09:09
Mourners gathered at Kamagugu in Mpumalanga on Saturday to pay their last respects to Hillary Gardee, daughter of former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee.
The 28-year-old IT graduate was found murdered on Tuesday, four days after she disappeared.
Her body was found in a field outside Mbombela.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.