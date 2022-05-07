×

South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Hillary Gardee laid to rest

07 May 2022 - 09:09 By TIMESLIVE

Mourners gathered at Kamagugu in Mpumalanga on Saturday to pay their last respects to Hillary Gardee, daughter of former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee.

The 28-year-old IT graduate was found murdered on Tuesday, four days after she disappeared.

Her body was found in a field outside Mbombela.

TimesLIVE

