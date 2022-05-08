×

South Africa

Two patients killed, policeman seriously wounded at Somerset hospital as suspect opens fire

08 May 2022 - 07:51 By TImesLIVE
Two patients at the New Somerset Hospital were shot and killed. File picture.
Image: 123RF/HXDBZXY

Two patients at the New Somerset Hospital in Cape Town were shot and killed and a policeman seriously injured on Saturday evening when a 40-year-old man took the firearm of a police official and fired several shots.

"Reports from the scene indicate that Sea Point police had taken a 35-year-old suspect to Somerset hospital for medical attention when a man in the ward grabbed the firearm of a police official and shot him through the head," police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said in a statement.

"The man then shot two patients who were in his proximity. Both died on the scene and the 32-year-old police official was seriously injured. SAPS officials on the scene subsequently disarmed the suspect and arrested him."

The identities of the victims of the shooting incident are yet to be determined.

"As this is a developing story, further details are still being collated".

Western Cape premier said he was shocked and deeply saddened by the loss of the two patients.

"While the motive and exact circumstances are still being investigated, I was informed on the scene when I visited this evening that another person took a firearm off a police officer, shot and critically wounded the officer, and then fired fatal shots at thetwo nearby patients.

"My deepest condolences go out to the families of the victims of this senseless act. My thoughts and heart are also with the wounded officer and his family, who I desperately hope pulls through."

TimesLIVE

