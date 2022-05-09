Mpumalanga ANC's senior researcher among suspects in Hillary Gardee's murder

One of the three men arrested in connection with Hillary Gardee's murder is a senior manager in the office of the ANC chief whip in the Mpumalanga legislature.

Philemon Lukhele, commonly known as Mhlabunzima, who owns a guest house in Mbombela, is a senior manager responsible for communications and research in the office of chief whip Fidel Mlombo.

Lukhele, 47, appeared in the Nelspruit magistrate's court alongside Albert Mduduzi Gama, 52, and Sipho Lawrence Mkhatshwa, 39, on charges of conspiracy to commit murder, kidnapping, rape, murder, hijacking and defeating the ends of justice on Monday.

Mlombo told TimesLIVE it was disappointing that one of the senior managers in his office would be arrested for such a crime.

“I was disappointed that someone in my office who occupies a senior position is among the suspects,” Mlombo said.

He said the ANC's chief whip's office has always condemned gender-based violence and considered it a very serious crime.