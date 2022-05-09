What happens to international travellers who test positive for Covid-19 on arrival in SA?

International travellers who test positive for Covid-19 and who show symptoms of the coronavirus will be allowed into the country provided they self-isolate for 10 days in line with the current regulations.

Travellers must be vaccinated for Covid-19 and produce a valid vaccination certificate, or a valid negative PCR Covid-19 test result not older than 72-hours before the date of departure.

They are also allowed to produce a negative Covid-19 test antigen result performed by a medical practitioner, registered public health authority or credited laboratory not older than 48-hours before the date of departure.