×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

What happens to international travellers who test positive for Covid-19 on arrival in SA?

09 May 2022 - 08:30
International travellers who show symptoms of Covid-19 upon arrival in SA will be required to self-isolate for 10 days. File photo.
International travellers who show symptoms of Covid-19 upon arrival in SA will be required to self-isolate for 10 days. File photo.
Image: 123RF/TRANIKOV STUDIO

International travellers who test positive for Covid-19 and who show symptoms of the coronavirus will be allowed into the country provided they self-isolate for 10 days in line with the current regulations.

Travellers must be vaccinated for Covid-19 and produce a valid vaccination certificate, or a valid negative PCR Covid-19 test result not older than 72-hours before the date of departure.

They are also allowed to produce a negative Covid-19 test antigen result performed by a medical practitioner, registered public health authority or credited laboratory not older than 48-hours before the date of departure. 

“In a case where an international traveller is unable to produce a vaccination certificate or a negative PCR test result older than 72-hours or a negative antigen test result obtained at least 48-hours prior to departure, he or she must undergo antigen testing at the port of entry. 

“If the person tests positive for Covid-19 in the antigen test, the traveller will be admitted into the country but, if the traveller is experiencing symptoms of Covid-­19, they must self-isolate for 10 days after admission into SA,” said the department of health.

Travellers under 12 years and daily commuters from neighbouring countries are not required to be tested or to produce proof of vaccination. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Just over 9,000 cases of Covid-19 cases recorded on Friday, 34 deaths

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Friday reported 9,253 new Covid-19 cases had been identified in SA..
News
2 days ago

Solidarity institutes legal action over extended Covid-19 regulations while travel industry welcomes child rules

The extended Covid-19 regulations  have received mixed reactions, with trade union Solidarity going as far as instituting legal action.
News
2 days ago

Indian opposition seeks higher compensation for Covid-19 deaths after damning WHO report

India's main opposition Congress party on Friday demanded a hefty rise in compensation for the families of those who died of Covid-19, after the ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Russian oil worth R3.5bn heads to SA as sanctions squeeze Putin News
  2. Zweli Mkhize’s ghost haunts ANC Eastern Cape contest Politics
  3. UPDATE | Suspect arrested for Hillary Gardee’s murder is 39-year-old man South Africa
  4. Joburg car dealer charged for alleged R10.5m finance fraud on trade-ins South Africa
  5. Hawks pounce on three Boksburg shops selling 'genuine' Ford products South Africa

Latest Videos

Mbombela's women pray for Hillary Gardee at candlelight vigil
Mbombela's women pray for Hillary Gardee at candlelight vigil