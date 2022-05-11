×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

NPA commits to crack down on state capture, says ending high-level corruption is a priority

11 May 2022 - 14:00
The state capture inquiry was chaired by chief justice Raymond Zondo. File image.
The state capture inquiry was chaired by chief justice Raymond Zondo. File image.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has pledged its commitment to crack down on state capture-related cases to end impunity for  high-level corruption. 

Investigative Directorate (ID) spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka said there are ongoing discussions about access to investigations by the state capture inquiry to ensure a smooth transition and continuation of its work when its term comes to an end after it hands over further reports in June. 

“The commission will continue to grant the NPA with evidence gathered by the commission in accordance with the law to ensure successful investigations and prosecutions of matters arising from the commission’s work,” said Seboka. 

The ID has declared 82 investigations and enrolled 20 cases. Most arise from the commission’s report, said Seboka. 

“Ending impunity for high-level corruption and state capture cases is a priority for the country. This requires enhanced collaboration between stakeholders while respecting their respective roles and mandates,” said Seboka. 

The commission released the fourth instalment of the state capture report two weeks ago.

Former president Jacob Zuma, the Gupta family, former public enterprises minister Malusi Gigaba and former Eskom boss Matshela Koko were among the individuals implicated for alleged corruption.  

Among the findings by commission chairperson chief justice Raymond Zondo is that Koko worked with the Guptas to advance state capture at the power utility. The report said Koko fed information to Gupta associate  Salim Essa who fed it to the Guptas.

“In my view, Mr Koko, consistent with his decision to become a Gupta agent, was feeding Mr Salim Essa with information to enable the Guptas to position themselves advantageously in relation to Eskom’s affairs in general and the takeover of Glencore’s coal interests in particular,” the report said. 

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month. 

READ MORE:

Zondo findings mean it’s make or break for ANC, says Mabuyane

The ANC should use the outcome of chief justice Raymond Zondo's state capture inquiry as an opportunity for deep soul-searching, Eastern Cape premier ...
Politics
3 days ago

PODCAST | Now we know SA was captured, but will knowing change anything?

Last week the state capture commission led by chief justice Raymond Zondo delivered part 4 of its report.
Politics
4 days ago

DA insists parliament can process Zondo report before final instalment

The official opposition is adamant parliament does not have to wait for state capture commission chairperson chief justice Raymond Zondo to submit ...
Politics
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Husband who offered R2,000 hit with R70,000 monthly maintenance bill South Africa
  2. Russian oil worth R3.5bn heads to SA as sanctions squeeze Putin News
  3. SA’S IS CRISIS | How R6bn got from spaza shops to African terrorists News
  4. SA couple reported missing in Fish River Canyon declared safe South Africa
  5. Conspiracy to murder Hillary Gardee was ‘hatched months before death’ — charge ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Three men accused in Hillary Gardee murder case abandon bail
Mbombela's women pray for Hillary Gardee at candlelight vigil