DA insists parliament can process Zondo report before final instalment

The DA is not budging and on Thursday, through a letter, tried to squeeze speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula into a corner.

“I would like to reiterate my position that I firmly believe that there is no need for the NA [National Assembly] to wait until President Ramaphosa tables the final report in the NA before we start to put mechanisms in place to process and respond appropriately to the report,” wrote DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone to Mapisa-Nqakula.

“Given the nature of the separation of powers in the republic, the implementation plan in response to the report, which the commission has given President Ramaphosa a deadline of four months from receipt of the final report to table in parliament, will mostly relate to responses to issues affecting executive (in)action.

“As President Ramaphosa has also correctly stated in his letter, parliament should be at the forefront of dealing with the issues identified by the report pertaining to parliament’s function in relation to state capture, corruption and fraud committed in the public sector.”