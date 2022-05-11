PhD candidate whose long road began as car guard at a Pretoria mall

“Where I come from, we know not to trust the government as it uses terror to control people. It violates basic human rights through fear, intimidation and segregation. No-one can hold them accountable,” said 31-year-old Kapya.

He started working as a car guard at Wonderpark Mall from 7am to 8pm, where he made about R2,000 a month.

“I had about R900 to R1,000 left every month after covering all expenses such as rent and groceries.”

In August 2018, a friend applied on his behalf to UP.

“The circumstances around that admission are still a miracle to me. I was returning from the Tshwane University of Technology after submitting my application when a friend who was studying at UP at the time asked me to stop by the university.

“After a long discussion, she convinced me to apply to UP. But there were only two days left before international applications closed, and at most universities, priority is usually given to those who apply first.”

He thought he had no chance of being accepted, but to his surprise in November 2018 Kapya was admitted to industrial and systems engineering.

When he started his course in March 2019, Kapya was working as a car guard and had the added difficulties of navigating the language barrier and no background in industrial engineering.

Kapya said while he was studying, he experienced immense generosity from his classmates.

“While I was doing my honours modules, my classmates gave me food, paid for my transport or paid my rent and assisted me with their notes.”

Kapya said he was studying in the parking lot with his student card around his neck.

“I stayed strong even though I could not feel my legs or waist, even though my body was sore.”