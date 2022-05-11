UKRAINE UPDATES | Putin preparing for prolonged war in Ukraine, US spy chief says
11 May 2022 - 06:15
May 11 2022 - 06:10
Will Russia use nuclear weapons?
Russia's President Vladimir Putin warned of a possible nuclear strike against anyone who intervenes in the Ukraine conflict. These are the scenarios experts predict if Moscow were to use nuclear weapons.
May 11 2022 - 06:00
Putin preparing for prolonged war in Ukraine, US spy chief says
The United States believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing for a long conflict in Ukraine and a Russian victory in the Donbas region east of the country might not end the war, US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said.
