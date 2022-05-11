×

World

UKRAINE UPDATES | Putin preparing for prolonged war in Ukraine, US spy chief says

11 May 2022 - 06:15 By TimesLIVE
An aerial view shows a T-90 tank of the Russian army being destroyed in a drone attack, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Vovchansk Raion, Ukraine, in a screen grab taken from a handout video released on May 10,2022.
Image: Ukrainian Armed Forces Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Will Russia use nuclear weapons?

Russia's President Vladimir Putin warned of a possible nuclear strike against anyone who intervenes in the Ukraine conflict. These are the scenarios experts predict if Moscow were to use nuclear weapons.

Putin preparing for prolonged war in Ukraine, US spy chief says

The United States believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing for a long conflict in Ukraine and a Russian victory in the Donbas region east of the country might not end the war, US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said.

