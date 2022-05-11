Suspects arrested three years after killing of ANC councillors who blew whistle on wrongdoing

Three years after two councillors were murdered before reporting on maladministration in the Mogalakwena municipality in Limpopo, their alleged killers have been arrested.

Four suspects appeared in court on Wednesday for the 2019 murders.

Samuel Seruputlane, 50, Jabulane Petros Mashamaite, 43, James Mswezi Chuma, 42, and Nkholo Frans Mangadi, 49, appeared in the Mokopane magistrate's court on charges of conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of murder and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

They were arrested on Tuesday.

Their alleged victims are Vaaltyn Kekana, 54, and Ralph Kanyane, 32.

According to a report by NPA spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, at the time Kekana was killed he was about to table a report in the council on alleged irregular expenditure or maladministration.