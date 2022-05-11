WATCH | K9 Leah, the police dog who died searching for flood victims, laid to rest in private funeral

K9 Leah, the police dog who drowned during a flood search and rescue operation, was laid to rest during a private funeral service on Wednesday.

During the emotional gathering held in Durban, police officers heard the service should remember that it was not only those born with two legs who have the courage to wear a badge.

Speakers at the service paid tribute to the canine and offered sympathy to her partner and handler Sgt Mathews Phakati, who was missing his “friend”.