×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WATCH | K9 Leah, the police dog who died searching for flood victims, laid to rest in private funeral

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
11 May 2022 - 11:29
K9 Leah was laid to rest in an emotional send-off.
K9 Leah was laid to rest in an emotional send-off.
Image: Via video

K9 Leah, the police dog who drowned during a flood search and rescue operation, was laid to rest during a private funeral service on Wednesday.

During the emotional gathering held in Durban, police officers heard the service should remember that it was not only those born with two legs who have the courage to wear a badge.

Speakers at the service paid tribute to the canine and offered sympathy to her partner and handler Sgt Mathews Phakati, who was missing his “friend”.

K9 Leah and Sgt Busisiswe Mjwara, 42, a police diver in the Pietermaritzburg search and rescue unit, died while conducting a search in the Msunduzi River for three flood victims who had drowned.

Police said Mjwara got into difficulty and drowned.

Leah was attempting to assist Mjwara when she experienced difficulties and drowned.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month. 

READ MORE:

KZN health halts maintenance work to pay for R200m flood repairs as it waits for 'national funding'

The KwaZulu-Natal health department has been forced to put some planned maintenance on hold to channel money from its budget to repair infrastructure ...
News
22 hours ago

NSPCA begs commissioner to intervene years after laying abuse charges against defence force

In a letter seen by TimesLIVE, AfriForum private prosecutor Gerrie Nel has lodged a complaint with the office of the North West commissioner, ...
News
1 day ago

Policewoman dies in KZN flood operation, alongside dog trying to help her

A policewoman, as well as a police dog who had tried to save her, died on Sunday during a flood search and rescue operation.
News
3 weeks ago

EDITORIAL | SA’s rescuers need all the help we can give

Amid one of the worst natural disasters in SA’s history, search and rescue teams must be given all the assistance they need
Opinion & Analysis
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Husband who offered R2,000 hit with R70,000 monthly maintenance bill South Africa
  2. Russian oil worth R3.5bn heads to SA as sanctions squeeze Putin News
  3. SA’S IS CRISIS | How R6bn got from spaza shops to African terrorists News
  4. SA couple reported missing in Fish River Canyon declared safe South Africa
  5. Conspiracy to murder Hillary Gardee was ‘hatched months before death’ — charge ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Three men accused in Hillary Gardee murder case abandon bail
Mbombela's women pray for Hillary Gardee at candlelight vigil