Major rail expansion on the cards for SA

The department of transport is proposing that the success of the Gautrain be replicated in other areas of the country.

This could see the introduction of a service operating between Cape Town and the Winelands; in the Durban metro and surrounding areas; between Gauteng and Polokwane; Gauteng and Rustenburg in the North West; and one operating from Mthatha through East London to Gqeberha.

The department has released for public comment its much anticipated White Paper on National Rail Policy. The white paper — a policy document that sets out proposals for future legislation — aims to make rail the bedrock of the country’s transportation needs, moving both passengers and freight from roads to an intensive national rail network that will be reliable, fast, safe and efficient.

To achieve this, the white paper suggests a total overhaul of the national rail network from the current narrow Cape gauge, which limits load capacity and train speeds to a maximum 80km/h, to a wider standard gauge line that will allow for ferrying heavier loads at higher speeds.

The possibility of introducing high-speed trains travelling at speeds of 300km/h and faster on longer distance routes, operating on its own dedicated network, should also be investigated.

The white paper further encourages private sector participation in freight and passenger rail operations and devolving urban rail operations to municipalities that have the capacity to manage these. It places rail at the centre of climate mitigation initiatives as the most energy-efficient transport mode.